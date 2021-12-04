ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — The Essex community started spreading holiday cheer Saturday with their annual tree lighting.
This year's tree is a 35-foot Norway spruce, the largest tree they've ever had.
A lot of people came to the Essex Museum for the event.
Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were both in attendance.
There was holiday music, gifts for the kids and museum tours.
And it was all free for the community.