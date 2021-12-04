JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — A brush fire broke out in Harford County Saturday.
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company posted photos. No visible flames, but you can see smoke rising through the trees.
In Baltimore County, there have been three brush fires in the Loch Raven watershed over the last few weeks.
