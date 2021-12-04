CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Health, Maryland Department of Health, Mondawmin Mall, University of Maryland Medical System, vaccine clinics

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has opened the first of a series of vaccination and testing clinics in Baltimore.

This is in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System.

READ MORE: Poinsettias, Trains Help H.P. Rawlings Conservancy Get 'Back On Track'

The clinics are at the Mondawmin Mall.

Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader took a tour of the facility Saturday.

READ MORE: Essex Spreads Holiday Cheer With Christmas Tree Lighting

The goal is to expand vaccine and testing access across the state.

There will be two more clinics held next month.

MORE NEWS: Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company Battles Brush Fire In Harford County

 

CBS Baltimore Staff