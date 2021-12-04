BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has opened the first of a series of vaccination and testing clinics in Baltimore.
This is in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System.READ MORE: Poinsettias, Trains Help H.P. Rawlings Conservancy Get 'Back On Track'
The clinics are at the Mondawmin Mall.
Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader took a tour of the facility Saturday.READ MORE: Essex Spreads Holiday Cheer With Christmas Tree Lighting
The goal is to expand vaccine and testing access across the state.
There will be two more clinics held next month.MORE NEWS: Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company Battles Brush Fire In Harford County