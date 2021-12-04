BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was an emotional day in northeast Baltimore as a mother and her two children were laid to rest following a fatal rowhome fire last month.

Dozens came out to pay their respects for Janice Williams and her children, Antwan and Aubrey Branch.

Also Saturday, city leaders took steps to try to prevent deaths like this from happening again.

Williams, 12-year-old Antwan and 7-year-old Aubrey died after the fire broke out Nov. 22 during a sleepover at their rowhome on North Patterson Park Avenue. And many are still reeling from the loss.

“It’s been really, really hard for us. I mean, to lose three people is terrible,” said Tionne Braxton-Bey, Williams’ cousin.

Said Sierra Alexander, another cousin: “It’s just a shock. It feels like a nightmare. I really wish this was a nightmare.”

Williams’ cousins said she was a kind and loving mother who always put her kids first.

“She was a sweetheart. I will never forget her, never forget her,” Alexander said.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Brandon Scott and members of the Baltimore City Fire Department met outside Williams’ home to install smoke detectors for neighbors to try to prevent other fire deaths.

“This is a tragedy, but we can work together to make sure that we’re not continually seeing folks die from fire deaths across Baltimore city,” Scott said.

Williams is survived by her two other children.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.