VIOLETVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and her young son who were reported missing Saturday morning.
Helen Brooks, 38, and Ezekiel Brooks, 5, were reported missing from the 4200 block of Maryland Place at 10:30 a.m., police said.READ MORE: Baltimore Officials, Fire Department Holds Smoke Alarm Sweep Following Fire That Killed 3
They were last seen in Washington today. Helen Brooks could be driving a red 2009 Volkswagen Jetta with a Maryland tag of 7DZ9236, police said.READ MORE: Annapolis Decked For Holidays With Hanging Of The Greens Saturday
Anyone who may have seen them or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.8K New Cases & 15 Deaths Reported Saturday
#MISSING Mother & Son – 38-yr-old Helen Brooks & 5-yr-old Ezekiel Brooks reported missing from 4200 block of Maryland Pl., 21229. Last seen in Washington, D.C., 10:30 a.m. today. Vehicle-Red 2009 Volkswagen Jetta MD registration 7DZ9236. If located, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/uS6f5lKb5F
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 4, 2021