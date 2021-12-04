CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
VIOLETVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and her young son who were reported missing Saturday morning.

Helen Brooks, 38, and Ezekiel Brooks, 5, were reported missing from the 4200 block of Maryland Place at 10:30 a.m., police said.

They were last seen in Washington today. Helen Brooks could be driving a red 2009 Volkswagen Jetta with a Maryland tag of 7DZ9236, police said.

Anyone who may have seen them or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

