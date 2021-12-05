BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to officials, a cyberattack took the Maryland Health Department offline this weekend.
The department's webpage was rerouted to the state's flagship webpage, www.maryland.gov, as officials went through individual systems to determine whether any information had been stolen.
The cyberattack also took away the resources that the website normally has available. This included the pages that invited Maryland residents to apply for Medicaid, get data on local nursing home safety and order free at-home testing for sexually transmitted infections.
The Maryland Security Operations Center is now investigating the incident. In an effort to prevent further damage, certain systems have been taken offline and other precautions have been taken according to the Maryland Department of Health.