BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders looking for a festive way to spend the holiday season don’t have to go far: Baltimore’s Christmas Village is considered one of the nation’s best Christmas markets.
That's according to a list compiled by Time Out magazine of the 10 best Christmas markets in the U.S. The list was based on outdoor markets where holiday shoppers can enjoy live music and snack on some grub while stocking up on gifts.
Not surprisingly, Christmas Village–located at 501 Light St. in the city's Inner Harbor–made the list. Here's what the author had to say:
“Baltimore’s Inner Harbor comes alive with holiday spirit from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. Covered in thousands of lights (including a gorgeously lit Ferris wheel), Christmas Village in Baltimore combines an indoor and outdoor holiday market with an amusement park and beer garden. Vendors include local artists like Art by Barton, whose stunning Baltimore art comes in handmade metal frames, and international favorites like Kathe Wohlfahrt, which is world-renowned for German Christmas ornaments. Stay warm with a mug of gluhwein (mulled wine) and Belgian fries, or if the cold doesn’t bother you, grab a large stein of German beer on tap at the Hofbrau stall.”
Christmas Village is open now through Dec. 24. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The market will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
It’s worth noting that the market will be closed Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14.