(AP) — East Carolina (7-5, American Athletic) and Boston College (6-6, ACC) will face off in the Military Bowl played at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The game is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m.

TOP PLAYERS

East Carolina: RB Keaton Mitchell is a first-team all-conference pick who led the league with 1,132 rushing yards and in all-purpose yards per game (115.83).

Boston College: OL Zion Johnson and Alex Lindstrom are first-team All-ACC blockers. Both are graduate students. Johnson is from Bowie, Maryland.

NOTABLE

East Carolina: Coach Mike Houston has agreed to the terms of a contract running through the 2026 season. It’s the Pirates’ first winning season and bowl berth since 2014. Had a four-game win streak snapped 35-13 by playoff-bound Cincinnati in the regular-season finale.

Boston College: Dropped its last two games, 26-23 to Florida State and 41-10 to Wake Forest. The game marks a homecoming of sorts for 13 players from Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Associate head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim also is a native of Washington.

BOWL HISTORY

East Carolina: Second appearance in the Military Bowl, following a 51-20 loss to Maryland in the 2010 game. First bowl game since 2014.

Boston College: Making its 29th bowl appearance, having gone 14-13 in the postseason. Lost 38-6 to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 2, 2020.

