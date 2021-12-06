BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Monday confirmed the team’s top cover man, Marlon Humphrey, will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I’d prefer to have him, for sure,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll go on with the guys we’ve got, we have really good players that can step in and play. We’ll be ready to go.”READ MORE: Pending Regulatory Approval, Sportsbook At Horseshoe Casino Could Open Friday
Harbaugh said the team would spend the week determining who will take Humphrey’s place in coverage.READ MORE: Maryland's Casinos Rake In Over $160 Million In November
“Some of it’s who you play, what the matchups are. We’ll figure all that out,” he said.
The Ravens have been without cornerback Marcus Peters, one of the team’s best ball-hawks, all year after he suffered a knee injury before the season started.MORE NEWS: Retired Admiral To Speak At Inner Harbor Ceremony Commemorating 80th Anniversary Of Pearl Harbor Attack
Baltimore is scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m.