ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Just after the start of the special session, Gov. Larry Hogan said he has again introduced bills to toughen penalties for firearms offenses and publish information on the sentences doled out by judges.

The Violent Firearms Offender Act will strengthen sentences for violent offenders who use firearms to commit crimes. The Judicial Transparency Act will require the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing to track and publish the details of sentences that are handed down by judges for all violent crimes.

The governor entered the Violent Firearms Offender Act and Judicial Transparency Act–two proposals he tried to pass during the regular session in 2020–as emergency legislation during the special session that started Monday.

He pointed to frequent shootings in Baltimore City and said lawmakers needed to act.

“Passing these desperately-needed reforms has been a multi-year effort by our administration. An overwhelming majority of Baltimore City residents, and all Marylanders, strongly support these bills. We have all waited long enough. City leaders, the city delegation, and all members of the General Assembly must finally work with us to make our neighborhoods safer and to get these violent shooters off the streets.”

Last month, Hogan said he would reintroduce the laws after the city surpassed 300 homicides for the seventh year in a row. He also bashed Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, launching an investigation of her office and threatening some of the state funding it receives.

“As I have repeatedly said, we also need a prosecutor who will actually prosecute violent criminals,” Hogan said. “Maryland taxpayers deserve to know that the millions of dollars in funding that the state provides each year are being used to actually prosecute criminals and to keep them off the streets.”

Mosby fired back, calling Hogan’s announcement a “political stunt,” and said her prosecutors work hard to reduce crime and that she personally knows families who have been affected by crimes.

“My prosecutors take violent crime seriously and so do I. I met with the devastated daughter whose mother was killed in a church last week, and today I’m going to meet with the parents of the 13-year-old girl, who was a part of my ‘great expectations’ program, that was murdered. For the Governor to put on a show today and exploit the very real pain of our city residents, as part of his political stunt, is disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Hogan called out lawmakers in 2020 when they failed to pass the same two bills.

“The public is literally crying out, pleading with the legislature to take these actions,” he said. “There’s no question that if you take the people who repeatedly shoot people off the streets, there’s going to be fewer people getting shot on the streets.”

Maryland lawmakers are back in Annapolis for a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map.