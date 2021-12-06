CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore region and Maryland as a whole could see some snow falling as soon as early Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, which is monitoring a winter storm threat this week, a cold front is bringing colder air into the region Monday, and it could be followed by wintry precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. There’s a 30-percent a chance of precipitation, with the possibility of snowfall beginning at 4 a.m.

On Wednesday, the warmest we’ll get is a high of 39 degrees with a 60-percent chance of precipitation. Rain and snow are both likely before 1 p.m. Wednesday, followed by rain until 4 p.m. and some snow likely to follow.

Later Wednesday, it’s likely we’ll see snow primarily before 7 p.m.

The NWS predicts much of Maryland could get roughly an inch of snow with slightly more forecast for western and northern parts of the state.

