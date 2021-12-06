BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore region and Maryland as a whole could see some snow falling as soon as early Tuesday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, which is monitoring a winter storm threat this week, a cold front is bringing colder air into the region Monday, and it could be followed by wintry precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday.READ MORE: 'Serious' Crash Slows Traffic On I-97 In Anne Arundel County
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. There’s a 30-percent a chance of precipitation, with the possibility of snowfall beginning at 4 a.m.
On Wednesday, the warmest we’ll get is a high of 39 degrees with a 60-percent chance of precipitation. Rain and snow are both likely before 1 p.m. Wednesday, followed by rain until 4 p.m. and some snow likely to follow.READ MORE: Ravens' Humphrey Likely Out For Season After Injury Against Steelers, Reports Say
Later Wednesday, it’s likely we’ll see snow primarily before 7 p.m.
The NWS predicts much of Maryland could get roughly an inch of snow with slightly more forecast for western and northern parts of the state.
Stay with WJZ on air and online for your latest forecast.MORE NEWS: Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Keeps Perfect Record Intact With Unanimous Decision Over Isaac Cruz