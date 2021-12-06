BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health said its website is operational after a cyberattack crippled some services.
The department announced the cyberattack Sunday and the website was rerouted to the state’s flagship webpage.
The cyberattack also took away the resources the website normally has available, including the pages inviting Marylanders to apply for Medicaid, get data on local nursing home safety and order free at-home testing for sexually transmitted infections.
The department said there is no evidence data has been compromised, and they have yet to confirm whether any hacker has hijacked their computers demanding money, which is what happened to Baltimore City two years ago. Criminals demanded $100,000 in bitcoin.
As of 8:00 pm, our website, https://t.co/JBfkLZnCjd, is again operational. Thank you for your patience while we worked to restore it.
— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) December 7, 2021