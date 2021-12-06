ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are gathering for a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map.
They are scheduled to hold a hearing Monday on legislation outlining the state's eight U.S. House districts.
Democrats who hold a supermajority in the General Assembly control the redistricting process in Maryland.
A panel that included House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson has recommended a map that would make the state’s only congressional seat held by a Republican more competitive.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing a separate map drawn by a panel of citizen appointees.
Redistricting takes place once a decade after the release of new census data.
In addition to redistricting, lawmakers are scheduled to vote on whether to override vetoes by the governor of legislation approved in the last legislative session.
Lawmakers also are scheduled to select a new state treasurer.
