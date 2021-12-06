BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very warm Monday afternoon (we topped out at 70 degrees!), the temperatures have finally come back to December normals.
Highs on Tuesday will only top out in the low 40’s in most places, despite a good amount of sunshine. By late Tuesday, clouds will increase and we might be seeing a few light snow showers by early Wednesday morning.
Here's a look at potential road conditions Wednesday. Latest modeling suggest most roads stay wet rather than white around Baltimore. More updates to come… stay with @wjz. pic.twitter.com/vSkphzDaUy
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) December 6, 2021
Temperatures on Wednesday will likely get to around 38 degrees, so any snow that falls will have great difficulty sticking to anything except the grass and rooftops. We do expect to see a possible light accumulation based on current models, but that may change on Tuesday as more data is interpreted.
An inch or less is our best guess this time. Clearing and cold conditions will follow on Wednesday night but a warmup will once again begin on Thursday! We will of course be sharing updates on the newer model projections and forecast later today, so stay tuned. Bob Turk