(ViacomCBS) – Kiernan Shipka guest stars in a bewitching crossover episode of the CW’s Riverdale Dec. 7, playing the iconic Sabrina Spellman from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour” revisits the Blossom women’s tragic past. Desperate for help, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) summons Greendale’s Spellman to work a little magic. The season 6 crossover event was confirmed earlier this year. CBS’s Katie Johnston got a taste of the upcoming special appearance this week in an interview with Shipka.

KJ- Sabrina Spellman from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is summoned to Riverdale, and today we’re getting a first look at the season 6 episode, “Chapter 99: The Witching Hour.” Joining me today to talk all about her guest appearance is Kiernan Shipka. Thank you so much for hanging out with me today.

KS- Thank you for having me. I’m excited to hang.

KJ- Riverdale, based on the characters of Archie Comics, initially debuted back in 2017. It quickly garnered a mass of dedicated followers. There have been talks of doing this crossover for some time now. I have to ask you, have you always been a fan of the show before you were approached about guest starring, and how did this finally come to fruition?

KS- Yeah, I was a fan of Riverdale, and I had seen Riverdale before I was doing Sabrina. To finally get over there is really exciting, you know. I think that we did four parts of Sabrina. And there was so much happening in Greendale that she, just like, never even made it over to Riverdale, because she didn’t have the time, I guess. Now that she’s got more time on her hands and she’s back, it’s good to visit.

KJ- Last winter, we experienced the fourth and final season of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. A tragic ending to that story, to say the least.

KS- A real bummer.

KJ- A real bummer at the very end of that. Are we going to talk about what’s going on there in this upcoming episode of Riverdale?

KS- Yeah, I think that fans will get some clarity. We hint at some things, not everything is said. There’s more that will be revealed over time. But yeah, I think people will at least know a little bit about what was up, which people deserve to know such a thing.

KJ- Is this appearance going to be the first and only, or is there more for Sabrina Spellman?

KS- It’s definitely going to be the first, but I don’t think it’s going to be the only. I hope not. I really don’t. I really [hope] that we see more Sabrina.

KJ- Before I let you go. Kiernan, if you had special powers, witchy powers, superhero powers, whatever they may be, what would you want and why?

KS- Well, I don’t know. I think it’s pretty close to reality, but I would love to be very psychic. I mean, I think I have a pretty good intuition, but I would love those powers to be heightened.

KJ- Oh, I would love the same. I think that would help me out so much in day-to-day life.

KS- I know, I know!

Watch Riverdale “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour” Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9:00/10:00 p.m. Eastern on the CW.