BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift or just a new addition to your family, look no further.
Canine Humane in Highland has 10 puppies available for adoption. They’re the litter of a dog named Blue, who came into the rescue’s care before having her pups. While their mama is being adopted, all 10 puppies are still looking for their forever homes.
The pups are believed to be Cairn Terrier mixes, but one thing’s for certain: they’re as cute as can be. To learn more about how you can bring one of these pups home, visit CanineHumane.org.