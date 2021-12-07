BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is home to the USCGC WHEC-37 (X-Taney), the last surviving warship afloat to fight back during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Today, on the 80th anniversary of the attack, staff of the Historic Ships in Baltimore honored the date and those who served during World War II.

The ceremony was held onboard the ship, which is docked along the Inner Harbor.
The ceremony was held onboard the ship, which is docked along the Inner Harbor.
The warship was donated to the City of Baltimore 33 years ago to serve as a memorial and museum.
The former Coast Guard cutter is considered a National Historic Landmark and an Honorary Member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.
The ship was also used to intercept drugs and protect fisheries, plus search and rescue efforts.
The surprise air-assault by hundreds of Japanese forces eight decades ago took the lives of more than 2,400 Americans and more than 1,000 others were wounded.