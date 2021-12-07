ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — There will be heightened police presence at Aberdeen High School after social media posts claimed there were numerous incidents at the school involving sexual assaults and gang violence, Aberdeen Police said Tuesday.
Information began to circulate on social media Monday morning about the threat of a shooting at Aberdeen High School or other area schools, but police said it has been fully investigated and was unfounded.
According to a statement by APD, police are investigating alleged sexual assaults involving students that happened outside of the high school. Police spokesperson Lt. Will Reiber said a student was charged Monday for allegedly assaulting one of the accused perpetrators.
Reiber said information is circulating about sexual assaults that have recently occurred in the school, but the department has not received reports of any such incidents. He said the department will be looking into allegations circulating on social media.
Over the past week, the department has investigated multiple incidents involving teens with alleged gang ties committing assaults in the community, Reiber said. Investigators have identified three suspects from an assault that occurred Monday morning at the high school and charges related to the incident are forthcoming, he said.
In response to the incidents, APD added additional officers to the school. including deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office of Crime Suppression. The State’s Attorney’s Office is working with the department to identify potential gang members through their crime analysis unit, Reiber said.
Reiber thanked parents who reached out, and spoke out against misinformation and rumors that create panic.
“Rumors and misinformation create panic in our community,” he said. “We ask the parents of students with information or concerns please follow the proper channels and other contact school or the Aberdeen Police Department.”