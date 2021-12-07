BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Tuesday announced a $5,000 award for information leading to an arrest in the case of a 27-year-old man whose dead body was found inside a burning car.
On Jan. 20, 2020, at 9:31 p.m., firefighters found the body of 27-year-old Cornelius Bruce in a burning vehicle behind Lake Clifton High School, the ATF said. Investigators determined he had been shot and killed before the vehicle was set on fire.
“This crime was violent, and shows steps were actively taken to cover up what happened,” said ATF Baltimore Acting Special Agent in Charge L.C. Cheeks Jr. “ATF and the Baltimore Police Department are working together to bring those responsible for this murder to justice, but we need the community’s help to make that happen. Anyone who knows something, please come forward and help us take a murderer off the streets of Baltimore.”
Authorities have also identified a person of interest in the case.
About 8:30 p.m. the night of Bruce’s murder, a man went to a BP gas station located at 1900 Belair Road and filled up a red gas can with gasoline. He’s then seen heading toward North Avenue.
"We must do whatever it takes to catch those responsible for this horrific crime and bring justice to the family and the community," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. "The Baltimore Police Department will continue to work with ATF to make sure that happens. We urge anyone with information on this homicide to please come forward."
Anyone with information can call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or email ATFtips@atf.gov.