BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Valeria Smith, the daughter of the man accused of blaming his wife’s 2018 murder on a panhandler, took the stand on Tuesday and testified her father Keith stabbed and killed Jacquelyn Smith.

JUST IN… Valeria Smith just took the stand and testified that her father (Keith Smith) stabbed and killed his wife in December 2018.

Jacquelyn Smith’s family members and friends were in the courtroom.

One person was heard quietly sobbing. @wjz

— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) December 7, 2021