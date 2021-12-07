BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Valeria Smith, the daughter of the man accused of blaming his wife’s 2018 murder on a panhandler, took the stand on Tuesday and testified her father Keith stabbed and killed Jacquelyn Smith.
Valeria Smith just took the stand and testified that her father (Keith Smith) stabbed and killed his wife in December 2018.
Jacquelyn Smith’s family members and friends were in the courtroom.
One person was heard quietly sobbing. @wjz
Keith Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Jacquelyn, an engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
On Tuesday, jurors also heard from an FBI agent who testified cell phone and Google data placed Keith and Valeria Smith in Druid Hill Park on the night his wife was killed.
Two hours later, their phones were in E. Baltimore, where Keith Smith told authorities his wife had been attacked.
A Texas state trooper also traveled to Baltimore to testify. The trooper told jurors Keith and Valeria Smith were apprehended about a 25 minutes away from Mexico border.
On Monday, played video of the defendant being interrogated.
One detective said Keith Smith's daughter Valeria Smith eventually took them to the park and told them what happened to her stepmom. Valeria Smith pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
