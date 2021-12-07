CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man died after he was shot in the head in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded at 10:22 p.m. to the 3900 block of Edgewood Road, where they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

It’s the second fatal shooting Tuesday night. A 44-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in West Baltimore around 7:40 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website. 

CBS Baltimore Staff