BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man died after he was shot in the head in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responded at 10:22 p.m. to the 3900 block of Edgewood Road, where they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
It’s the second fatal shooting Tuesday night. A 44-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in West Baltimore around 7:40 p.m., police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.