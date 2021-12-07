BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 44-year-old man was killed in a shooting in West Baltimore Tuesday evening, police said.
Officers responded around 7:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of Calhoun Street for a reported shooting, where they found the victim shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim remains unidentified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.