CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Maryland, news, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 44-year-old man was killed in a shooting in West Baltimore Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded around 7:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of Calhoun Street for a reported shooting, where they found the victim shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

READ MORE: Maryland Horse Racing Regulators Question Laurel Park Executives After 8 Horses Die In 2 Months; Track To Remain Closed To Racing

The victim remains unidentified.

READ MORE: Daughter Of Keith Smith Testifies, Says Her Father Killed His Wife Jacquelyn

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website. 

MORE NEWS: After Social Media Allegations, Police Investigating Claims Of Sexual Assaults, Gang Violence At Aberdeen High School

 

CBS Baltimore Staff