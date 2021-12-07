BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the 30s. But even though we’ll see some sunshine, don’t expect a repeat of Monday.
This colder air is here to stay in Maryland with winds coming in from the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour. In fact, the warmest we’ll get Tuesday is a high of 42 degrees.READ MORE: For Second Straight Year, Bradley Bozeman Is Ravens' Nominee For Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award
The chill is forecast to continue Wednesday with morning temperatures hovering near 32 degrees. The day will be mostly cloudy with an expected high of 39 degrees.
But the big event we’re tracking is a chance for snowfall from early Wednesday morning through 1 p.m. This could lead to slick roads, so take care during your commute.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Maryland Board Of Education Discusses School Mask Mandate
Forecast models are now in agreement that much of the Maryland region see less than half an inch of snow. Any dusting will likely occur north and west of the Beltway.
Still, the area of low pressure that could bring that snow could potentially pick up speed, trending away from our region. So, don’t be surprised if it misses us completely.MORE NEWS: Maryland Dept. Of Health Website Operational After Cyberattack
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 27 degrees. Wind coming in from the northwest will pack speeds of roughly 5 to 8 miles per hour.