BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MGM National Harbor is set to open its BetMGM sportsbook more than six months after sports betting became legal in Maryland. The casino will be the state’s first to accept sports wagers, pending regulatory approval.
After a controlled demonstration before regulatory officials, Governor Larry Hogan will be joined by Washington Football Legend Joe Theismann to place the state’s first sports bet.READ MORE: After Social Media Allegations, Police Investigating Claims Of Sexual Assaults, Gang Violence At Aberdeen High School
Maryland joins 28 states and D.C. to legalize sports betting. Voters approved it during the 2020 election and a bill was signed into law back in May. The state’s application review commission voted last month to license sports wagering at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Hollywood Casino in Perryville and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin.READ MORE: Maryland Native Tim Kurkjian To Be Honored At National Baseball Hall of Fame's Induction Ceremony
MORE NEWS: Baltimore Offers Employees $1,000 Incentive Pay To Get Vaccinated