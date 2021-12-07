BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Education is meeting Tuesday morning to discuss how long students will continue wearing masks in schools.
Last week, the board considered the existing mask mandate, which is set to expire Feb. 25. The consensus coming out of the Dec. 1 meeting was to develop so-called "off-ramps," or benchmarks school districts must meet to lift their mask mandates.
“No single school should have to close down because of COVID. Quarantines should be minimized,” Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said at the time. “It’s time to think about off-ramps.”
The state's priority, Choudhury told attendees, should be keeping students in school. But he left the door open to the possibility of removing mandates once they're no longer necessary.
The board has asked officials to form milestones that, once met, would pave the way for districts to lift mandates in individual school districts.