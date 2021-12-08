BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A year into his first term, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is holding a news conference Wednesday to lay out his vision for the city’s future.
The virtual address, scheduled for 11 a.m., will be streamed on CBSN Baltimore.
Scott is set to discuss his action plan for the remainder of his first term, so that city residents can get acquainted with his administration's priorities.
The mayor has previously discussed the importance of investing in violence prevention, workforce development and the expansion of internet access throughout the city.
Scott’s action plan will be made public as part of his administration’s stated commitment to both transparency and accountability.