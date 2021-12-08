TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Board of Education has OK’d a $1,000 retention and recruitment bonus for all Baltimore County Public Schools employees, the school district said Wednesday.
Assuming the one-time payments receive the state's blessing, they would be given out in January.
In a statement, BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams said the bonus is part of the school district's effort to show its appreciation for their work and "commitment to Baltimore County."
All district employees – including full-time, part-time, temporary, contract and substitute workers – will be eligible for the bonus. The lone exception would be Superintendent Williams.
The bonuses, which are estimated to cost a total of $21 million, would be paid for by the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund. But the state must sign off on the expense.
BCPS previously announced plans to spend approximately $5.2 million on incentive pay and bonuses for school bus drivers and other paraprofessionals in response to a driver shortage.