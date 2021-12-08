BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 925 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since May 4 when there were 934 patients being treated, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning.

Since its website was compromised by a cyberattack on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health has restored some online functions but has not been able to fully report the state’s COVID-19 metrics, including new cases, deaths, tests and positivity rate. While it experiences “a server outage,” the department has updated data on hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Dec. 8.

Hospitalizations increased by 41 to 925. Of those hospitalized, 717 people were in acute care and 208 were in intensive care.

A total of 4,158,287 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 9,653,040 doses. Of those, 4,335,277 are first doses, with 7,382 administered in the last 24 hours. Health workers have administered 3,835,829 second doses, 7,952 in the last day.

A total of 322,458 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 251 in the last day.

In November, Gov. Hogan announced that 99.9% of Maryland seniors have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He also said last month more than 50,000 children ages 5 to 11 have received a vaccination shot.

The governor said Monday that he does not anticipate spread of the new Omicron variant leading to any lockdowns in Maryland, but he encouraged residents to socially distance, wear masks in public and get vaccinated.

“Obviously you’re much better off being fully immunized. If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re at greater risk,” he said.

In late September, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s booster, Hogan authorized the booster shot for Marylanders who received their second Pfizer at least six months ago.

To date, the state has administered 1,159,476 additional or booster vaccine doses, 26,773 reported on Wednesday.

The state reported 89.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: