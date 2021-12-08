ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) — On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office of Community appointed Katie Gandy as Maryland’s first statewide autism coordinator.
The position was created last year under a bill signed into law last year by Gov. Hogan.
As the autism coordinator, Gandy’s responsibilities will including working on services and programming for people in Maryland with autism and caretakers.
"This new position will enhance outreach and education about autism in Maryland," Steven McAdams, the office's director said. "Katie Gandy knows the challenges and opportunities as an advocate and parent of a child with autism. She will be a tremendous asset on this important issue for parents, children, and caregivers."
Gandy previously worked on the Board of Directors for the Howard County Autism Society since 2018.
Through the society, Gandy helped donate communication boards to eight elementary schools to help nonverbal children communicate better.
“I am excited to begin this new role and begin to build effective, wraparound resources for all Marylanders with autism, their families, and caregivers,” Gandy said. “Maryland will remain a leader in autism education, therapy, interventions, and resources.”