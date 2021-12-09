BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Baltimore man is the second man to be arrested in the shooting of a 22-year-old man in April, police said.
Donte Price was arrested Wednesday and is charged with first-degree attempted murder.
Officers responded in the early morning of April 22 to a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital, police said. The man was shot while sitting in his car in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue.
Kahi Richard, 19, was arrested April 29 in connection with the shooting. Price is currently waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.