EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — A body was found near the shoreline in Sparrows Point Wednesday morning, Baltimore Police said.
Police responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the 1600 block of Sparrows Point Boulevard, where someone reported finding the body. There they found the body of a man who had “no apparent signs of trauma.”
An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said. Homicide detectives are involved in the investigation.
Anyone who might have information about the case is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.