BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 984 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since May 1 when there were 957 patients being treated, according to state health department data released Thursday morning.

Since its website was compromised by a cyberattack on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health has restored some online functions but has not been able to fully report the state’s COVID-19 metrics, including new cases, deaths, tests and positivity rate. While it experiences “a server outage,” the department has updated data on hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Dec. 9.

Hospitalizations increased by 59 to 984. Of those hospitalized, 752 adults are in acute care and 225 adults are in intensive care. There are five children in acute care and two in intensive care.

A total of 4,165,632 Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state has administered 9,692,755 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 4,342,003 are first doses, with 6,726 administered in the last 24 hours. Health workers have administered 3,842,861 second doses, 7,032 in the last day.

A total of 322,771 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 313 in the last day.

In November, Gov. Hogan announced that 99.9% of Maryland seniors have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He also said last month more than 50,000 children ages 5 to 11 have received a vaccination shot.

The governor has said he does not anticipate spread of the new Omicron variant leading to any lockdowns in Maryland, but he encouraged residents to socially distance, wear masks in public and get vaccinated.

“Obviously you’re much better off being fully immunized. If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re at greater risk,” he said.

In late September, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s booster, Hogan authorized the booster shot for Marylanders who received their second Pfizer at least six months ago. On Nov. 19, all Marylanders age 18 and older became eligible for boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

To date, the state has administered 1,185,120 additional or booster vaccine doses, 25,644 reported on Wednesday.

The state reported 89.8% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

