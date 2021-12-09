HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The city of Havre de Grace filed a lawsuit against Harford Country Government and Members of the County Council, they announced on Thursday.
The dispute comes over accusations that the County Council met in secret to discuss county redistricting proposals, including the recently passed Bill No. 21-025.
Havre de Grace claims this is a violation of the Maryland Open Meetings Act.
The lawsuit also claims that the County Council is violating the County Charter Section 205 Redistricting Procedure with the introduction of a single redistricting proposal that ignores the Harford County Redistricting Commission’s report.
Havre de Grace is asking that the court nullifies any attempt to enact Bill No. 21-025, claiming that the bill came from meetings made in secret between Oct. 29 and Oct 31.
“I am deeply troubled by these allegations,” said Mayor William T. Martin of Havre de Grace. “It should go without saying that the public’s business should always be conducted in the open for the public to observe, absent well-recognized exceptions to the Open Meetings Act. Since the beginning of the redistricting process, I have urged the County Council to meet in public and introduce the Redistricting Commission’s plan in the form of a bill and modify it, if they saw fit, through amendments. After doing additional research, we believe that previous case law sets the precedent that the Harford County Council must do just that.”