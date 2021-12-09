GLYNDON, Md. (WJZ) — Well, some call him the best racehorse in the world. He is definitely the hottest horse in America, and he was bred and born right here in Maryland. The woman behind this extraordinary Maryland-bred thoroughbred just turned 30 years old. Meet Sabrina Moore and Knicks Go.

GreenMount Farm isn’t large as horse farms in Baltimore County go, but something magical happened here January 2016. In this barn, this stall Kosmo’s Buddy gave birth to a little colt.

At the moment of his birth, Moore didn’t know she had a future winner. But boy, is he.

Knicks Go is a racing superstar. He is on track to becoming the winningest Maryland-bred in history, all thanks to Moore. Falling in love with horses early after high school, she called every notable breeder in the state looking for work. Not one returned her calls.

“It was a tough go there for a little bit, but the only way I could do it was do it myself, because nobody would hire me,” she said with a laugh. “But it worked out well. Now, they’re all pretty great friends.”

Knicks Go, leading candidate for American Horse of the Year, well over $8 million in winnings, that’s Sabrina’s baby.

“He was a tough baby but not in a bad way,” she said. “He just kind of knew what he wanted and he did it.”

These days, what he wants is to go fast. Really, really fast. Just last month, Knicks Go won the pinnacle of horse racing, the enormously prestigious Breeders’ Cup Classic

“And Knicks Go just drew away,” Moore recalled. “And before he even crossed the finish line we knew he had it. It was really cool, but it was kind of just like a blur, to be 100% honest with you. Super emotional, I just remember I couldn’t stop crying if I tried.”

And as breeder, it made Moore some healthy money, even though she no longer owns Knicks Go, selling him for$40,000 when he was a weanling.

Moore’s fame in the racing world is at a pinnacle, but she’s just getting started. She was only 24 when she bred Knicks Go. Who knows, maybe among her many pregnant mares or babies in the field, there’s another winner in her future.

“I say if I can do it twice it won’t be a coincidence,” Moore said.

If Knicks Go runs and wins his final race next month in January. the Pegasus World Cup, he will then be retired to stud with fees beginning at $30,000 a pop.