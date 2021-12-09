BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man found shot Thursday morning in Northeast Baltimore has died of his injuries, authorities said.
Officers investigating a report of gunfire in on Holder Avenue about 8:20 a.m. found the man lying in the front yard of a home, suffering from a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.
The unnamed shooting victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview Hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a murder.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.