BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Reverend Scott Slater is retiring after 21 years with the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland.
Scott, who worked since 2010 as canon to the ordinary and chief of staff, is set to retire in July 2022, after the 80th General Convention of The Episcopal Church.
No permanent replacement has been named, though Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton will help fill in the position until the new bishop assister can find a new canon to the ordinary.
During his time working in the church, Slater "wore many hats" and served with professionalism and a deep spiritual center.
“Scott has served this diocese faithfully in so many capacities since February of 2000, including as a member of the Standing Committee, a General Convention deputy, and as rector of Good Shepherd, Ruxton,” Bishop Sutton said. “He’s provided a steady hand and competent leadership during times of crises in the diocese, and he’s helped many clergy and congregations wade through difficult moments in their ministries.”
The July retirement will be the end of a 30 year career in ministry, which began in Central Florida.
The July retirement will be the end of a 30 year career in ministry, which began in Central Florida.

Slater plans on enjoying retirement with his family, but will serve as a consultant to the church on a very part-time basis if he is needed.
“I have loved serving the diocese in this role and will especially miss the phenomenal staff that I have served alongside the past 11+ years,” Slater says. “I am grateful to have been entrusted and supported so deeply with this work of serving [Bishop Sutton] and the congregations and affiliated groups in the wonderful Diocese of Maryland.”