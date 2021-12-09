BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore has chosen former Maryland State Delegate Aruna Miller as his running mate, his campaign announced Thursday.
From 2010 to 2018, Miller, 57, represented District 15, covering parts of Montgomery County, in the Maryland House of Delegates. She also worked for more than 30 years as a civil and transportation engineer in the county.READ MORE: Maryland Health Department Security Breach Not As Bad As Initially Feared, Hogan Says
“Aruna Miller will make an extraordinary lieutenant governor for the state of Maryland,” Moore said. “She is a principled and experienced legislator, a civil engineer and infrastructure expert, and a leader in her community. After a thorough search, I am so proud to make her my partner in this campaign to create generational change to address the generational challenges families in Maryland are facing.”READ MORE: MGM National Harbor Opens First Sportsbook In The State, Hogan Bets On All-Maryland Super Bowl
Miller immigrated India to the U.S. when she was only 7. If elected, she would be the first woman of color and first immigrant elected to statewide office in Maryland.MORE NEWS: Hogan Vetoes Congressional Map Passed By General Assembly, House And Senate Quickly Override
“I thank Wes Moore for trusting me with the extraordinary honor of serving alongside him as Lieutenant Governor,” Miller said. “Wes Moore is the transformative leader who deeply understands the urgency of economic and transportation inequities, access to healthcare, education opportunities, climate change, racial and social justice and more, and has the vision and background to address them.”