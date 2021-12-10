BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott and a trio of Baltimore athletes were on hand for the opening of the Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

NBA legend Muggsy Bogues, a Baltimore native, and former Baltimore Ravens Torrey Smith and Adalius Thomas were also in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the first sportsbook in Baltimore City. On Thursday, MGM National Harbor kicked off the era of sports wagering in Maryland with its own opening ceremony.

Since opening in 2014, the Horseshoe Casino has generated $740 million in revenue and employed thousands, Hogan said during opening remarks.

With a “casino lockbox” in place to ensure the state’s portion of gambling revenues is set aside for education, the introduction of sports wagering will provide millions more in funding for schools, the governor said.

Scott pointed to the flurry of school construction in the city through the 21st Century Schools program.

“This is the kind of thing that we will be supporting when we do this,” he said.

Earlier Friday, Hogan and former Ravens safety Ed Reed were present for the beginning of sports betting at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover.

The governor placed Maryland’s first sports bet Thursday, wagering the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team will square off in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI. The bet would pay more than $20,000 if it hits.

At the Horseshoe, he bet the Maryland football team will beat Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29.

Scott declared his intention to bet on the Ravens winning the Super Bowl, Lamar Jackson winning MVP and the Orioles reaching .500.