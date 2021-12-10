BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday morning in Northeast Baltimore as a Department of Public Works employee.
Jake Rogers, 34, was found shot about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the yard of a home on Holder Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. He later died of his injuries.
Police confirmed Rogers was an employee of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works. The city agency could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
Homicide detectives are investigating Rogers' shooting as a murder. No details about a possible motive or suspect in the case have been released.
Anyone with information about Rogers’ killing is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.