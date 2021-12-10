BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,027 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 has not exceeded 1,000 people since April 30, when there were 1,011 patients.

On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan said state officials are “increasingly concerned” about the rise of hospitalizations and announced plans to introduce emergency legislation to help hospitals deal with staffing shortages.

Since its website was compromised by a cyberattack on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health has restored some online functions but has not been able to fully report the state’s COVID-19 metrics, including new cases, deaths, tests and positivity rate. While it experiences “a server outage,” the department has updated data on hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Dec. 9.

Hospitalizations increased by 43 to 1,027. Of those hospitalized, 781 adults are in acute care and 236 adults are in intensive care. There are eight children in acute care and two in intensive care.

A total of 4,173,574 Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state has administered 9,731,000 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 4,348,669 are first doses, with 6,666 administered in the last 24 hours. Health workers have administered 3,850,318 second doses, 7,457 in the last day.

A total of 323,256 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 485 in the last day.

In November, Gov. Hogan announced that 99.9% of Maryland seniors have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He also said last month more than 50,000 children ages 5 to 11 have received a vaccination shot.

The governor has said he does not anticipate spread of the new Omicron variant leading to any lockdowns in Maryland, but he encouraged residents to socially distance, wear masks in public and get vaccinated.

“Obviously you’re much better off being fully immunized. If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re at greater risk,” he said.

In late September, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s booster, Hogan authorized the booster shot for Marylanders who received their second Pfizer at least six months ago. On Nov. 19, all Marylanders age 18 and older became eligible for boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

To date, the state has administered 1,208,757 additional or booster vaccine doses, 23,637 reported on Friday

The state reported 89.9% of all adults in Maryland and 83% of the population age 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

