OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Cleveland because of a hand injury.
Mekari left last weekend's loss at Pittsburgh in the second half and did not return.
The Ravens also put cornerback Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve this week, another in a series of significant injuries this season for Baltimore. Mekari's absence is also a blow for an offensive line that will face the challenge of protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson from the Browns' pass rush.
Jackson was sacked seven times against the Steelers last weekend.
