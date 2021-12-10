BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man shot in Reisterstown last week has died, Baltimore County police said Friday.
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Dec. 2 near the corner of Highfalcon and Hammershire roads, the police department said.
Officers found Kerim Zarrouk suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital. Zarrouk died on Thursday.
Police have since learned that the 32-year-old was not alone when the shooting happened.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020.