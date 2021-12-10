TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was sentenced Friday to life, with all but 45 years suspended, plus five years in the murder of a Baltimore bartender.

Malik Mungo was convicted in October of first-degree felony murder, robbery and gang-related charges in the 2017 shooting death of Sebastian Dvorak.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Nancy Purpura sentenced Mungo to life with all but 45 years suspended for the murder conviction, followed by a five-year sentence for a gang offense.

“Today’s sentencing brings this sad story to a close,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement. “We hope it provides a measure of solace to he family of Sebastian Dvorak.”

Dvorak was robbed and shot in the chest in Canton on June 13, 2017, while walking home on Boston Street after celebrating his 27th birthday.

Authorities said Dvorak’s phone and Nintendo Switch were later recovered from Mungo, who was 16 at the time of the murder.

Mungo is one of 13 defendants who were charged in 2018 with gang, drug and firearms offenses after Dvorak’s murder. All of them have either pleaded guilty or been convicted in court, prosecutors said.

“I appreciate the hard work of the Organized Crime Unit and our law enforcement partners in helping to bring all 13 defendants to justice,” Frosh said.

The defense for Mungo has maintained his innocence, saying he did not pull the trigger. Attorney Mark Van Bavel, who represents Mungo, said his client will appeal the conviction.

In Maryland, someone charged with a crime, such as robbery, that results in a killing can be charged with felony murder.