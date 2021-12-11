ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The annual Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade has been canceled for Saturday evening due to anticipated high winds, the club said on its website.

“Gale warnings are in place, and even though this weather incident may prove short-lived as it passes through our area later today, parade organizers have determined that the parade should be canceled out of an abundance of caution. Although everyone is disappointed, safety is the foremost concern, and the protection of our volunteers and participants comes first,” commodore Liz Filter and Dan McQuay, general manager, wrote in a statement.

While there is no parade, the club has asked participants to turn their lights on from where they are docked. The club will judge the participants as they stay in place and present awards Sunday at the Skippers Brunch. The People’s Choice and Shearwater Up the Creek awards are not able to be presented.

The event is an annual tradition of boats illuminated with Christmas lights as they parade through Annapolis Harbor.

High winds ranging between 15 mph and 25 mph with gusts near 40 mph are expected Saturday afternoon.

This afternoon will be windy with scattered showers and isolated storms slowly increasing in coverage, with a final round expected with the cold front this evening as depicted here. pic.twitter.com/l79hfJg0u6 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 11, 2021

Today will be blustery through the day. Expect SSW winds between 15-25 MPH with gusts near 40. Damaging winds are possible starting at 4 P.M. as a cold front tracks through. NW winds between 25-35 MPH with gusts up to 55 are likely. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/VbuccuXdZO — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 11, 2021

Highs will top out in the low 70s Saturday and are likely to surpass the current record of 69° at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.