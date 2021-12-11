COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — It is the largest event of its kind in the state, the 20th annual Shop with a Cop in Baltimore County.
The Patrol is stepping up as we head into the holidays, but they're also forming relationships. Look at those carts full of gifts.
One hundred officers and 100 children were in this year’s event. Barbie dolls, teddy bears, just a few of the gifts purchased Saturday.
It's the perfect time to break down those barriers and make memories.
“I think he’s having a great time. We drive with the police car and the lights on,” one officer said. “Seeing everybody else here, you get to see a lot of the officers out that you haven’t seen in a long time. It’s something I look forward to every year.”
The Optimist Club provides each child with $100 to spend as he or she chooses.