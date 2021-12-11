BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore Police have located the family of the lost toddler.
At approximately 7:15 Saturday Morning, Southwest patrol officers were notified by an MTA Bus driver of a toddler alone on the 4300 block of Parkton Street.
Officers located the 1-2 year old on the bus and in good condition.
Police are asking that if you know the family of this child please dial 911 or Southwest District at 410-396-2488.