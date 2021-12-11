CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A strong cold front will bring Maryland the chance for severe storms Saturday evening.

Damaging winds are possible to start at 4 P.M. Expect SW winds throughout the day ranging between 15-25 MPH with gusts near 40 MPH. NW Winds are expected to to range between 25-35 with gust near 55 MPH.

A Wind Advisory will be in place from 4 P.M. Saturday Evening to  1 A.M. Sunday for the State of Maryland.

While damaging winds are the main threat for the potentially severe storms, the possibility for an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Highs will top out in the low 70s and are likely surpass the current record of 69° at BWI.

