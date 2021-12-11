BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A strong cold front will bring Maryland the chance for severe storms Saturday evening.
Damaging winds are possible to start at 4 P.M. Expect SW winds throughout the day ranging between 15-25 MPH with gusts near 40 MPH. NW Winds are expected to to range between 25-35 with gust near 55 MPH.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 90% of Maryland Adults Vaccinated
A Wind Advisory will be in place from 4 P.M. Saturday Evening to 1 A.M. Sunday for the State of Maryland.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Locate Family of Lost Toddler
While damaging winds are the main threat for the potentially severe storms, the possibility for an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Today will be blustery through the day. Expect SSW winds between 15-25 MPH with gusts near 40. Damaging winds are possible starting at 4 P.M. as a cold front tracks through. NW winds between 25-35 MPH with gusts up to 55 are likely. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/VbuccuXdZO
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 11, 2021
Highs will top out in the low 70s and are likely surpass the current record of 69° at BWI.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday
Damaging winds are the main threat for the potentially severe storms we could see this evening and tonight. The best window is between 6 PM to 12 AM. The tornado threat is low but unfortunately the possibility for an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/dhY1B9decs
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 11, 2021