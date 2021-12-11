BALTIMORE(WJZ)– Maryland reported 1,866 new COVID-19 cases according to state health department data released Saturday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Saturday Morning, Hogan announced that according to official CDC data, 90% of all Marylanders 18 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He expressed in a release, “As part of our commitment to leave no arm behind, we will work to get that last remaining 10% vaccinated. This continues to be the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow Marylanders.”

There are 4,180,901 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 9,773,999 doses. Of those,4,356,226 are first doses and 3,857,383 second doses,

The state reported 83.2% of children ages 5 and older in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.