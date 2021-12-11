JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man found shot in his car Friday night as William James Doran, 29, of Joppatowne.
Sheriff's deputies found Doran about 6:45 p.m. when they responded to the 500 block of Dembytown Road for the report of Doran's vehicle hitting a utility pole.
As paramedics were performing CPR, they found Doran had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The office's Forensics Services Unit said Doran was driving before he was shot. No suspects have been found.
The office is asking anyone with information or who may have video to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3154. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit their website.
If your information leads to the shooter’s arrest and indictment. you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.MORE NEWS: Annual Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade Canceled Due To Anticipated High Winds