By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center, Christmas, Cookies and Cabooses, Family Fun, Holidays, Santa Claus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new family-friendly holiday event took place in Baltimore Saturday. The Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center put together Cookies and Cabooses.

The event was free for all.

Kids got the chance to meet jolly old St. Nick and catch a viewing of “The Polar Express.”

Parents even got to get in on the fun with lawn games, ax throwing and warm beverages.

CBS Baltimore Staff